Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 311,150 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1,042.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,150 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 257.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 557,656 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,119,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,659,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,015,000 after buying an additional 324,254 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth $9,026,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,010,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $30.70 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23.

