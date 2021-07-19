Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,503,959 RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,503,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,814,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $32,275,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $19,700,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,727,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,917,000.

Shares of RXRAU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

