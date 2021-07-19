Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $10.15 Million Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,036,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

NASDAQ COOL opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

