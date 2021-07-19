Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,338,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,277,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of Slam stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Slam stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

