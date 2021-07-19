Citadel Price Tops $0.0056 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Citadel has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $61,074.95 and approximately $13.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

