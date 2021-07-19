Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Raised by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 85,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,466,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of C opened at $66.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

