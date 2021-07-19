Citigroup Increases Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target to C$84.00

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NUVCF. CIBC increased their target price on Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVCF opened at $78.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68. Nuvei has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $84.68.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

