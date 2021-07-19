Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.95. 465,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,307,416. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.