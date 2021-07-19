Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.40 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.70. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.13% from the company’s previous close.
Citizens stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Citizens has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $270.34 million, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.25.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter.
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
