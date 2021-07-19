Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.40 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.70. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.13% from the company’s previous close.

Citizens stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Citizens has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $270.34 million, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 185,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

