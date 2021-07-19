Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the mining company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NYSE:CLF opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 95,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 982,661 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

