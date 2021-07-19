Cloudbric (CLBK) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $74,278.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00742860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

