Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,531 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $19,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $337,085,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET stock opened at $102.66 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $111.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.58.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,028,553 shares of company stock valued at $90,106,110 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.