CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,303,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,766,000 after buying an additional 188,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

