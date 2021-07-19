Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCHGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCHGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

