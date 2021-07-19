Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $66,191.04 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $76.81. 165,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.