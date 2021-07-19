Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Major Shareholder Css Llc/Il Purchases 8,511 Shares

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il bought 8,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $32,512.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Css Llc/Il acquired 13,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $51,876.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il acquired 52,764 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $213,694.20.

On Thursday, July 8th, Css Llc/Il acquired 3,310 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $13,173.80.

Shares of NYSE MIE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 312,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,503. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $214,000.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

