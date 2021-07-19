CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 12.8% Lower This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $34.21 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013151 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.66 or 0.00771569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

