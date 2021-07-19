CoinPoker (CHP) Price Reaches $0.0198 on Major Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and $13,760.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinPoker

CHP is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

