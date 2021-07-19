CoinUs Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $144,282.15 and approximately $58.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 98.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006195 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001071 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

