Collateral Pay (COLL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001254 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.53 million and $309,292.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00037274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00098753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00147103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,603.15 or 0.99911858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,988,576 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

