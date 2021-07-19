Collective Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Collective has a market capitalization of $213,065.01 and $141,668.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Collective has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00776837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 251,966 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

