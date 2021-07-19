Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,581. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

