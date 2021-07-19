Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 5.7%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares were down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 123,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,115,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $79,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $7,308,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,661.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 93,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
