Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 5.7%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares were down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 123,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,115,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $79,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $7,308,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,661.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 93,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

