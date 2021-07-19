Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.19

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 15546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BVN. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

