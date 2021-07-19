Comparing CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) & Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of CareCloud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CareCloud and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -7.33% -8.57% -6.15% Trend Micro 15.22% 14.74% 7.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CareCloud and Trend Micro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 7 0 3.00 Trend Micro 1 1 1 0 2.00

CareCloud presently has a consensus target price of $15.36, suggesting a potential upside of 102.43%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and Trend Micro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $105.12 million 1.04 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -4.24 Trend Micro $1.63 billion 4.55 $252.90 million $1.81 29.13

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CareCloud has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trend Micro beats CareCloud on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions. It also provides user protection solutions comprising endpoint security, email and Web security, endpoint and gateway suites, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

