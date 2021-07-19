Comparing Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) & KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pigeon and KDDI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pigeon $950.58 million 3.80 $129.57 million N/A N/A KDDI $48.18 billion 1.50 $5.89 billion $1.27 12.37

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Pigeon.

Profitability

This table compares Pigeon and KDDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pigeon N/A N/A N/A KDDI 12.53% 13.19% 6.70%

Volatility and Risk

Pigeon has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of KDDI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pigeon pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. KDDI pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pigeon and KDDI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pigeon 0 0 1 0 3.00 KDDI 0 1 2 0 2.67

Summary

KDDI beats Pigeon on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, women's care, and large-sized products for babies, as well as other products for babies and mothers. The company also provides child-rearing support, babysitter dispatch, event child-care, and preschool education services; and operates child-minding facilities and daycare centers. In addition, it offers elder care and anti-aging products, and elder care support services; and baby and mother related products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, and skincare products. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others. It also provides non-telecommunications services, such as the au WALLET Market product sales services through au shops; energy services under the au Denki brand; and education services under the AEON brand. The Life Design Services segment offers online and offline value-added non-telecommunications services; subscription services, such as thedigital content of au Smart Pass/au Smart Pass Premium; commerce services under the au Wowman brand; and other services, as well as insurance and other services in the financing business. The Business Services segment offers mobile services using devices that include smartphones and tablets, as well as networks, applications, and cloud services to a range ofcorporate customers, which comprise small and other corporations. It also provides various services in the IoT sector. The Global Services segment offers telecommunication services, ICT Solutions, data center services, and others for individuals and corporate customers. It is also involved in construction and maintenance of facilities, call center operations, and researchand development of technologies. KDDI Corporation has a mobile payment alliance agreement with Merpay, Inc., LINE Pay Corporation, and NTT DOCOMO, INC. for merchant stores. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

