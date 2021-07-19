COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.86.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

