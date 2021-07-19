COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.63.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.
Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
