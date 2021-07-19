Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.46. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.92. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after buying an additional 317,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 30.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after buying an additional 860,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.