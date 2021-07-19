Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFLT. JMP Securities started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $40.40 on Monday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

