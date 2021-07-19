Conflux Network (CFX) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $162.78 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,663.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.71 or 0.05911688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.85 or 0.01352940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00366161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00133206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00624719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.21 or 0.00382237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00293349 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 856,551,031 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.