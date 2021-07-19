Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $224.79

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $224.79 and last traded at $221.21, with a volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.61.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

