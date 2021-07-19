Contentos (COS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.33 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $33.20 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013111 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.00764058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,001,316,717 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

