ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Up 1.5%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 201,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,467,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

WISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 961,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,708.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $1,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

