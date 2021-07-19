Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLR. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.66.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR opened at $33.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,863,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 54,551 shares of company stock worth $1,770,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.