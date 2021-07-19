Contour Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,889 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 357.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for about 0.2% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $867,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.38. 29,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,386. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion and a PE ratio of -22.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.57. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,786,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,385,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

