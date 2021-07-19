Contour Asset Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 820,757 shares during the quarter. EchoStar makes up about 0.3% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of EchoStar worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SATS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.86. 13,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SATS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

