Contour Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 104.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the quarter. DISH Network comprises about 0.4% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DISH Network by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,759. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISH. Raymond James raised their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

