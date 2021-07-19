Contrasting Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enlivex Therapeutics and Alterity Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enlivex Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 342.36%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than Alterity Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and Alterity Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.82 million ($0.90) -8.29 Alterity Therapeutics $90,000.00 354.13 -$9.04 million N/A N/A

Alterity Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Enlivex Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and Alterity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -30.80% -27.75% Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. Diseases, such as solid cancers, sepsis, COVID-19, and others reprogram macrophages out of homeostatic state. Its Allocetra has the potential to provide a novel immunotherapeutic mechanism of action for life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as unmet medical needs, as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with therapeutic agents. The company has a research collaboration with Yale Cancer Center for the assessment of Allocetra to enhance the activity of checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing PBT2 for used as an antimicrobial agent. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

