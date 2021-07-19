Contrasting PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) & Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Legacy Education Alliance alerts:

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and PCS Edventures!.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $34.16 million 0.10 $16.01 million N/A N/A PCS Edventures!.com $2.11 million 2.69 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than PCS Edventures!.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Legacy Education Alliance and PCS Edventures!.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and PCS Edventures!.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance 46.55% -51.77% 170.32% PCS Edventures!.com -5.44% -43.88% -16.30%

Volatility & Risk

Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCS Edventures!.com has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Legacy Education Alliance beats PCS Edventures!.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

PCS Edventures!.com Company Profile

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.