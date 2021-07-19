Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Down to $22.60

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $20.05. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 18,597 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 330.09% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at $34,722,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 731,156 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 487,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after buying an additional 409,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 111.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 362,620 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

