Cooper Financial Group Buys 3,524 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 675,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 72,068 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.74.

