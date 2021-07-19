Cooper Financial Group Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,353 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 299,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG opened at $64.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.