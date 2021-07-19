Cooper Financial Group Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $424.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.55 and a 52 week high of $439.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

