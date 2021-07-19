Cooper Financial Group Has $2.13 Million Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 134.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.29% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 484.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $34.74 on Monday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86.

