Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 634,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,691 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.50% of Copa worth $51,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Copa by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Copa by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Copa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

CPA stock opened at $67.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

