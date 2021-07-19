Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Boosted by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,128 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 5.6% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Copart worth $98,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Copart by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $140.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.66 and a 1-year high of $141.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

