Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 24.83%.

CPPMF stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $553.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

