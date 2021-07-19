Cormark Boosts Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target to C$3.00

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 145.90% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:GAU traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.22. The company had a trading volume of 64,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,748. The company has a market cap of C$274.10 million and a PE ratio of 4.49. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$1.22 and a one year high of C$2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a current ratio of 25.56.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$74,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$269,196.56.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

