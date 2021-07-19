Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.55.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$26.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.62. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of C$46.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.16.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.04%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.