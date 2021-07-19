Cormorant Asset Management LP Sells 1,750,000 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Cormorant Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,750,000 shares during the quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.96% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $22,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of SRNE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,793,290. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.